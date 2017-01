While this on-and-off January thaw has only teased folks who are rooting on milder weather, it's done wonders about staving off major flooding feared from the snow and ice buildup. But, with plenty ...

COCOLALLA — Contemporary history surrounding the Cocolalla Ice & Fuel Company has it that “nothing remains of this once large ice factory on the banks of Cocolalla Lake.” There were old-timers...

SAGLE — The availability of sewer hookups, preserving the area’s rural ambiance and uncertainty surrounding the expansion of U.S. Highway 95 emerged as recurring themes during a land use workshop o...

RMEF: Don't sell off federal lands Coeur d'Alene Press MISSOULA — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation announced it is maintaining its long-standing stance in adamantly opposing the sale or transfer of federal lands to states. "We have always been against...

Mountain lion family sent to new digs Coeur d'Alene Press A mountain lion family that made itself at home in a Pocatello neighborhood was relocated last week by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel. The state agency became aware Jan. 16 that ...

Cocolalla Ice Plant has rich history Bonner County Daily Bee (The following historical column written by my late dad, Bob Gunter, gives a clear picture of just how big the ice-harvesting operation was on Cocolalla Lake.) By BOB GUNTER Ice harvesting was no...

Cobalt yacht is a luxurious wonder on the water Coeur d'Alene Press By BRIAN WALKER Hagadone News Network COEUR d'ALENE — If riding in luxury floats your boat — or at least piques your dreams — Hagadone Marine Center will boast the cream of the waterscape at the ...

'Porcupines to terrorism' Coeur d'Alene Press By RYAN COLLINGWOOD Hagadone News Network Titles are wide-ranging in the arena of justice, but Post Falls resident Mark Knapp's is especially distinct. He's a gun lawyer. For the last 25 years,...