By DAVID GUNTER Feature correspondent SANDPOINT — A common trait of bluegrass, old-time and traditional pub playing sessions is the tendency — some might call it the compulsion — to play tunes ...

COEUR d’ALENE — Deer seen roaming into town searching for food this harsh winter have some citizens worried about their well-being. "I am concerned about the wonderful deer who have become depe...

SANDPOINT — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office is declining to prosecute allegations of voter intimidation and harassment of an Idaho Democratic Party campaign worker in Bonner County in the run-up ...

Don't forget to file hunter reports Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — With the big game hunting seasons over, the Idaho Department of Fish & Game is reminding hunters to file their harvest reports on their 2016 deer, elk and pronghorn hunts. Hunters ar...

Elk study efforts continue in the Panhandle Bonner County Daily Bee State wildlife biologists working in the North Idaho Panhandle have started the fourth year of a comprehensive elk mortality study. Working with a private helicopter contractor, biologists have bee...

Fish & Game employee rescues driver from intake pool Bonner County Daily Bee WENDELL — The new year got off to an unusual start at a state fish hatchery in south-central Idaho. When a car crashed Jan. 3 into the intake pool at the Niagra Springs hatchery, Derek Tuttle, an I...

Decision on grizzlies delayed; 100+ killed in 2 years Bonner County Daily Bee BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials are delaying their decision on whether to lift protections for more than 700 grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park and allow hunting. The del...

Spring steelhead season opens Coeur d'Alene Press COEUR d'ALENE — For some anglers, the best thing about New Year's is the start of the spring steelhead season, which opens Jan. 1 on parts of the Clearwater, Salmon, Little Salmon, Snake and Boise ri...