SANDPOINT — With rusty corroded piles and cracks in the surface of the bridge deck, Bridge Street Bridge needs some work. The bridge provides the only vehicular access to City Beach, the Lake Wate...

Idaho's economy is bolstered by its ample outdoor pursuits, powerboating being among the foremost money-makers. According to a Boise State University study, the Gem State generated $335.3 million ...

SANDPOINT — Some 27 years into its history, The Idaho Mythweaver just completed what volunteer executive director Jane Fritz assessed to be “the best year we’ve ever had.” The benchmark, she expla...

Land workshop on tap Coeur d'Alene Press While many landowners would say income from crops or timber harvest is their central ownership goal, most would also mention a place to raise their family, wildlife habitat, and many other cherished ... Read More

Big-game feeding reserved for emergencies Coeur d'Alene Press Big game animals are congregating at low elevations, including near towns and homes after December snow blanketed much of Idaho, and with it some frigid temperatures. Some people are concerned about ... Read More

North Idaho sees high radon levels Coeur d'Alene Press COEUR d'ALENE — When Daniel Hunt was house hunting, he noticed "radon mitigation system" on some of the listings as a selling point. "I didn't even know what radon was," he said.... Read More

Memorial Field project on schedule Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — Although cold weather has stalled the War Memorial Field grandstand project for a couple weeks, the improvements are underway and schedule for completion in June. The entryway to Memo... Read More

Stay frosty when tackling frozen pipes Bonner County Daily Bee SAGLE — Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMS officials are urging residents to exercise extreme caution when using heating sources to thaw water lines afflicted by the deep freeze that settled over the re... Read More