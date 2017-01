SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners appointed Robert Beers on Wednesday to complete the term of Coroner Kathryn “Kit” Rose, who announced her retirement last month. Beers brings to the office ...

SANDPOINT — A Bonner County woman was ordered Wednesday to serve two days on the sheriff’s labor detail for throwing a misbehaving puppy to the ground and pummeling it, court records show. Megan R...

CLARK FORK — From art to avalanche training, students at Clark Fork Junior/Senior High School showed off their semester projects during Friday's "Experiential Learning Track Showcase." T...

Sentence stands in case Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — The Idaho Court of Appeals is affirming the sentence handed down in a child pornography case against a former Bonner County man. Lance Robert Pearson was charged with sexual exploitati... Read More

Avista electric increase takes effect Bonner County Daily Bee Electric rates for the northern Idaho customers of Avista Utilities went up by an average 2.6 percent effective Jan. 1. The utility originally requested a 6.3-percent increase, but a settlement pr... Read More

Sagle planning meeting on tap Bonner County Daily Bee SAGLE — A community meeting on the Sagle sub-area plan will be held Tuesday at Sagle Elementary. The meeting, held by the Bonner County Planning Department, will begin at 6 p.m. at Sagle Elementary,... Read More

Life-saving amputation performed in tight space by Kootenai Health surgeons Coeur d'Alene Press COEUR d’ALENE — Dr. Edward DeTar and Dr. Marcus Torgenson have performed more than 1,200 leg amputations combined over the course of their careers. But, until Thursday, neither Kootenai Health surgeo... Read More

‘Unprecedented’ rescue in Interstate 90 accident Coeur d'Alene Press ROSE LAKE — A three-semi accident on icy Interstate 90 near the Rose Lake interchange on Thursday resulted in an “unprecedented” rescue for Kootenai County. After three semis collided early in the... Read More