COEUR d'ALENE — Setting aside $12 million for a jail expansion without raising taxes or asking voters to approve a bond may have been the easy part for Kootenai County commissioners. Deciding on i...

SANDPOINT — There is no denying Shery Meekings, executive director of Creations for Sandpoint, has a passion for what she does. Creations started with a dream and a drawing, and Meekings was driven ...

SANDPOINT — A murder suspect who eluded authorities last spring in Bonner County pleaded guilty on Monday, according to the Idaho Supreme Court Data Repository. James Patrick Mancuso pleaded guilt...

Driver files claim over crash ISP says she caused Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — A Coeur d’Alene woman is seeking damages for a collision which Idaho State Police said she caused. Nazeerah Pearson-Muhammad filed a tort claim against Bonner County after she collided... Read More

Struggle endures in SilverWing suit Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — A Bonner County jury may have rendered a verdict in SilverWing at Sandpoint’s suit against Bonner County, but the struggle is not over yet. A jury awarded $250,000 in damages to the de... Read More

Quenching a thirst for powder, adventure Bonner County Daily Bee BAYVIEW — Matt Miller's obsession with snowboarding dates back to when the sport was still in its infancy. His fascination was such that in 1979, Miller designed and built his first snowboard, whi... Read More

Vet clinic embraces technique Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — A local veterinary service has been certified to perform a leading-edge surgical technique for treating dogs with torn anterior cruciate ligaments. Torn ACLs, also known as cranial cru... Read More

Remington: ‘What can I do to help you?’ Coeur d'Alene Press By BRIAN WALKER Hagadone News Network COEUR d'ALENE — Pastor Tim Remington hopes the new year will once and for all bring an opportunity for him to speak with Kyle Odom, who is accused of shoot... Read More