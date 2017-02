SANDPOINT — Connections is a 30-minute program built into Sandpoint High School education hours once a month where student mentors lead their peers in activities centered around the Sources of Stre...

SANDPOINT — Two Cocolalla men are facing marijuana trafficking charges after an indoor growing operation was discovered on property they were renting. Arthur Eugene Higgins and Philip John Hyde ar...

SANDPOINT — Nearly 200 people packed City Hall Wednesday after a controversial Greenprint report resurfaced on the City Council's agenda. With about 130 people in Council Chambers and many more li...

Fortress Business Systems adds Sandpoint location Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce welcomed Fortress Business Systems as they celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 26. From humble beginnings to ... Read More

Mother accused of using meth while pregnant Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — A preliminary hearing is pending for a Sandpoint woman accused of exposing her unborn child to methamphetamine. Katherine Elaine Johnson is charged with felony injury to a child. She is ... Read More

North Idaho’s xCraft receives national honors Bonner County Daily Bee U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has named xCraft Enterprises, LLC of Coeur d’Alene as the Small Business of the Month for J... Read More

Scott reinstated to committees BOISE (AP) — Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke has reinstated a northern Idaho lawmaker back to her legislative committee assignments. Bedke announced Wednesday that Rep. Heather Scott, a Republican f... Read More

Chocolate bar sales aid local veterans Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — It’s a pretty sweet deal. Brighten someone’s Valentine’s Day and help out local veterans in need. That’s the idea behind a joint campaign being rolled out by Veterans of Foreign Wars ... Read More