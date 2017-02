North Idaho College wants to offer free summer courses, but the Idaho Legislature has to agree to fund them first. The Summer Completion Initiative, if included in the Legislature’s final budget, ...

SANDPOINT — Bonner County is dusting off and updating a 17-year-old plan to expand its solid waste collection site on Upland Drive. The Bonner County Planning Department is processing a conditiona...

By DAVID GUNTER Feature correspondent SANDPOINT — Fifty bookshelves for 50 families. It might not sound like a change-the-world event, but just imagine the ripple effect from that many kids dis...

The facts and history on Scotchman Peaks Bonner County Daily Bee After being embroiled in politics for over 33 years as a public servant, 11 of that as the district ranger at Sandpoint, I rarely have the desire to enter that fray again. However, after reading le...

Sneak peek at new rules for 2017-'18 hunting seasons Coeur d'Alene Press The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commission on Jan. 26 adopted new rules for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat for the 2017-18 hunting seasons. Changes include: Moose • There will be 8...

Convict tries to fight off Kootenai County police Coeur d'Alene Press BAYVIEW — A man with a violent criminal history was arrested Friday in Bayview by sheriff's deputies who report he choked and punched a K-9 and a deputy. Steven Patrick Namid Droogs appeared to be i...

ORV park site search boundary extended Coeur d'Alene Press By BRIAN WALKER Staff writer COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai County will continue to explore possible sites for a future off-road vehicle park — and that includes looking into partnering with neighbor...

Spokane group says executive order would hit hard Coeur d'Alene Press President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily, and in some cases indefinitely, restrict immigration into the U.S. is striking fear in refugees just across the Idaho state line, leaving them...